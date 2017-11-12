North, South bands wrap up competition seasons; South also marches with Mickey

KINGSPORT — Bands from Sullivan North and Sullivan South have wrapped up winning competition seasons, with South also performing at Walt Disney World.

North’s Hilltopper Invitational performance

The Sullivan North Band of Gold “did it again,” director Nick Routh said. The Golden Raiders competed at the Science Hill High School Hilltopper Invitational Oct. 28 and won Grand Champion in two classes as well as other awards.

1st place Color Guard

1st place Percussion

1st place Visual

2nd place Music

1st place overall in Class A

The band was also named Grand Champion for Class A and AA.

South band marches with Mickey, competes in Smyrna

Across town, South director Kenneth Carrico said the Rebel Band went to Disney Oct. 14-18 and marched down Main Street USA in the Festival of Fantasy Parade Oct 16.

“This was a great trip for the band and a chance for them to be highlighted in one of the biggest theme parks in the world,” Carrico said.

The Rebel Band also attended the 37th annual Division II Tennessee Marching Band State Championship Nov. 4 in Smyrna.

“The band performed great in prelims, earning many awards, but had an even better performance in finals,” Carrico said. “This is the first time that the band has ever attended this event.”

It drew 25 bands in prelims. Ten bands made the finals.

South’s prelims performance

Superior Rated Band

2nd place Drum Major

1st place Percussion

Best Soloist of the Day: Sydney Mann

Tied for 3rd place with a score of 87.70

Made finals as one of the Top 5 Bands of the Day

South’s finals performance

1st place Percussion, highest scoring of the day

4th place Overall Band with a score of 90

“We are very proud of these students,” Carrico said.