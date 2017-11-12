Girl Power Club helps Jackson second, fifth grade girls

KINGSPORT — Girl Power is more than a slogan — it’s a club and way of thinking and acting for some local elementary school students in second and fifth grades.

Jackson Elementary second grade teacher Carla Casey has helped lead the Girl Power Club at the school for three years, but this year she was joined by fellow second grade teacher Whitney Gibson.

Second-graders

The two teachers said the second grade group meets once a month during school for about an hour. Casey said the goal is to “inspire girls to just celebrate being themselves” and “be who you are” through about 10 or 15 minutes of a talk topic and activities the rest of the time.

The club is part of The Leader In Me initiative at Jackson, Casey said.

Casey told the Kingsport Board of Education at its Tuesday meeting that the second grade club has 16 students. Gibson said they drink water, paint their nails, have spa time and take part in other activities, including meeting with female community leaders who visit the school and give them advice and support. A retired Lincoln Elementary teacher has helped the group financially. Each member gets a T-shirt.

Among students who came to the meeting Tuesday, Carly Olterman said she liked making friends and learning at Girl Power Club meetings, while Raylin Black said she likes the dancing and friendship. Regan Schneider said she loves to have her nails painted.

Fifth-graders

Casey and Gibson said the fifth grade group, which meets after school, had a dress for success event last year, which included going to the mall and being given money to buy clothes for fifth grade graduation. Lessons for them include dealing with peer pressure and taking part in Female Learning Day, when female business and community leaders come to talk with them. Group members also were treated to a day out that included a limo ride, social event and shopping trip to the mall.