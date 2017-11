INDIANAPOLIS — The Dobyns-Bennett High School competition marching band was one of 37 high school bands to make it through preliminary competition Thursday and Friday. The results were announced after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

100 high school bands competed in the preliminaries. Semifinals and finals will be held Saturday, with results announced at about 11:30 p.m.

The bands do not receive a numerical score or ranking in the preliminaries of the Bands of America Grand Nationals, which are being held at Lucas Oil Stadium.