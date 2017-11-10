KINGSPORT — When Dobyns-Bennett’s football team starts its second postseason game tonight, the school’s regular band and competition band won’t perform, but the “War Hoop” will resonate across the artificial turf of J. Fred Johnson Stadium nonetheless.

But how? The competition marching band, along with some of the football band members who operate the props, headed to Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon for the Music for All’s Bands of America Grand Nationals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The rest of the 375-member football band?

“We’re giving them the night off,” director of bands Lafe Cook said Tuesday.

Make way for alumni and friends

That break is to make way for the D-B alumni band, a group of at least 75 D-B band alumni and other musically inclined parents and community members who will play (or attempt to play) the “Our Director” fight song, “Rocky Top,” “Johnny B. Goode,” the “War Hoop” and other music Tribe football fans have come to expect on Friday nights.

“I think it’s very likely that we will have more than we expect,” Cook said by phone Tuesday night during a break in packing for Indianapolis. “Seventy-five people have committed.” He said the group ranges from D-B band alumni from the 1970s through last year’s group, as well as some band parents who went to other schools in the area but are honorary alumni.

“We’re so thrilled with the reaction to a pretty quick call to arms,” Cook said of his Facebook request for alumni to play at the Bradley County game even before D-B won its first playoff game against Ooltewah last week.

“We had 75 people commit before D-B won,” Cook said, adding that he expects more than that number to show up because some people don’t do Facebook or other social media but plan to play. He said David Lester of Music Doctors, a local instrument sales and repair business, has had at least 20 instruments brought in for overhauls just for Friday night’s performance.

Can a school board member play well?

Among the group are Kingsport Board of Education President Susan Lodal and her husband, Peter. They play French horns for their church, but Friday night she will play a mellophone, while he will play a flugelhorn.

“We’re going to have a little sectional in there” (their living room), she said. “The notes are so tiny.”

“We’re in great shape, great instrumentation,” Cook said.

Leading the group will be last year’s head drum major Chandler Woods, who is a freshman at George Tech and plays in a wind ensemble there, and percussion instructor Avery Peters, who can’t make the trip to Indianapolis.

Band will be at rest of D-B playoff games

If the Indians, led by veteran coach Graham Clark, win Friday night — which Cook said is a “when” to him — the D-B band will be at the rest of the team’s playoff games. The Bands of America event, in effect the Super Bowl or World Series for high school bands, is the last competition this year for the band.

“The band certainly will be present at all football games, home or away, going forward” during D-B’s postseason run, Cook said.

The competition band performed in preliminaries at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Cook said the band will find out how it did at about 10 p.m. Friday. The semifinals and finals will be held Saturday. Cook said the final results likely will be released Saturday about 11:30 p.m.

The Bands of America competition has a website , the band Tuesday launched an official Facebook page to keep folks posted and the Kingsport Times-News plans to report how the band is doing as deadlines allow. Paid live streaming of the competition is available online at Flomarching.com.

Last year, the band tied for 13th in preliminaries and 11th in the semifinals, making D-B the first Tennessee band to make the finals in two decades.

Cook said the band has continued to improve the competitive show and that the goal is to have its best performance possible.