Central's Clay Moody scores a perfect 36 on the ACT

BLOUNTVILLE — Despite the old saying, the third time isn’t always the charm.

In Clay Moody’s case, it was the sixth or seventh time. He can’t remember the exact number, but the important thing is he reached his goal from seventh grade: the Sullivan Central High School senior recently scored a perfect 36 on the ACT.

“Take the test a bunch, as much as you can,” Clay, 17, said Tuesday when asked advice to others who aspire to a 36. He said getting used to the time limits is especially helpful and that test takers need to take educated guesses when they must since no answer and a wrong answer are both incorrect.

“You’ve got to know what you know, and don’t get stuck on a question you don’t know,” Clay said. “You’ve got to be able to guess well.”

Clay first took the ACT as a seventh-grader at Holston Middle School, where he attended after going to Indian Springs Elementary. He said he got about a 22 in seventh grade, then a 30 as a freshman and a 34 as a sophomore. He scored a 36 in early October.

“I told my Holston Middle School math teacher I was going to get her a 36. I kept my promise,” Clay said of teacher Robin Jones, with whom he attends Sunnyside Baptist Church. “She’s one of the first people I told.” He found out his latest score about two weeks ago.

Clay has a perfect grade point average of 4.0, the highest possible since the Class of 2018 in Sullivan County doesn’t have weighted GPAs.

Clay’s parents are Bruce and Tanja Moody of Indian Springs. His brother and sister, Spencer and Allison, are twins and freshmen at Central. Clay is president of the student body, captain of the soccer team, vice president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter and serves on the Leadership Team that mentors freshmen. Through Sunnyside, he has gone on church mission trips to Nicaragua, Cincinnati and New York City.

Clay says take the free retake

Clay got the 36 on the ACT he took in early October, the free retake Tennessee provides for seniors who took the test as juniors. He decided to take his final ACT at the last minute.

“It’s free, so I guess I’ll do it,” he said he thought. “I was aiming for a 36 the whole time, but I wasn’t going to be that upset if I didn’t get it.”

Clay didn’t take the ACT preparation class Central offers but did take Advanced Placement statistics as a junior and Honors/AP calculus this year.

Central Principal Mark Foster said Clay is the first perfect ACT score during his six years heading the school.

“ACT scores mean much more now than they did six years ago,” Foster said. For one thing, Tennessee law requires students to take the test to graduate, and the data is used to evaluate students, their schools and school systems.

Until this year, Foster said the highest ACT score had been 34. However, another student scored a 35 this year. Assistant Principal Justine Calhoun keeps an ACT board updated in a hallway just outside the administrative offices at Central. Schoolwide, 94 students are on the board for making at least a 21 on the ACT and eight for making a 30 or higher. Last year, the school system started honoring students from each of its four high schools with billboards showing photos of the ACT 30+ Club.

Foster said statistics show nationwide 57 percent of students who retake the test get higher scores. Calhoun said 32 of the students on the board scored higher on the senior retake and nine reached 21, a state goal, while five improved by three points or more.

“ACT is money. It’s money,” Calhoun said of ACT scores, adding that East Tennessee State University President Brian Nolan recently was on the Central campus and said in some cases a single point on the ACT results can increase scholarship offerings by $1,000.

What was hardest for him?

Of the four sections, reading, English, math and science, he had the least trouble with science and the most with reading. He got a 36 on science his sophomore year.

“What was holding me back was reading,” Clay said. While sitting at lunch, he heard someone discussing the strategy of reading the first section of a passage, the last and a little in the middle and tried it on his final ACT.

As for math and science, “I can just see it.”

Where does he go to college with a perfect score?

Clay said his college plans haven’t changed since the perfect score; he still plans to attend either Vanderbilt University, Georgia Tech, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville or Tennessee Tech. He plans to major in engineering, either mechanical or aerodynamics, and would like to work on Formula 1 cars, a career that likely would require living in England since most Formula 1 teams are based there.

What about ACT sibling rivalry?

Clay said that younger brother Spencer has already decided to beat his perfect ACT score. When asked how that would be possible since 36 is as high as it goes, Clay said his brother plans to get a 36 his junior year instead of his senior year.

That’s just fine with Foster and Calhoun. They will have the ACT board waiting.