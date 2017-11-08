Kingsport schools to hold intruder drills, place phone numbers on school buses

KINGSPORT — The city school system will have to conduct one armed-intruder drill a year in each school and put the phone number for complaints about school bus driving on the sides of buses under state-mandated policies the school board approved Tuesday. The Board of Education also waived its right of first refusal for property in the Press Building on the same floor as D-B EXCEL.

The BOE Tuesday night cast all unanimous votes of 5-0, with member Eric Hyche voting remotely and able to see and hear the meeting. The board also approved the 2017-18 incarnation of the KCS strategic plan discussed at its Oct. 24 work session.

Policy changes

After a report from Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True, the board voted on the first of two readings to initiate a new policy required by state law. Policy 2.703, to undergo second and final reading at the Dec. 5 meeting, complies with Public Chapter 383 and requires a correction action plan for audit findings from the Comptroller of the Treasury and the system to identify who is in charge of the corrective action.

The board also approved two policy changes on the first and only reading. Policy 3.202 was amended, per Public Chapter 313, to require that one armed-intruder drill, in cooperation with law enforcement, be held each year. And to meet Public Chapter 451, the school system will have to conduct a full building evacuation fire drill once every 30 days during the school year.

In addition, the board approved changes to Policy 3.400 on student transportation safety requiring the identifying of the person who gets complaints about school bus driving, a person who must follow a detailed procedure in handling the complaints, and posting the phone number to contact that person on all school buses by Jan. 1.

Waiving first right of refusal

Upon the recommendation of Chief Budget Officer David Frye, in consultation with other school officials, the board waived its right of first refusal to buy 4,250 square feet on the third floor of the Press Building, which could have been used by D-B EXCEL. Frye said the purchase at $50 a square foot would have cost about $213,000.

Frye said there is still plenty of space for D-B EXCEL expansion on the third floor and that the business planning to buy it, a medical/physical therapy firm, would not present a problem because of its proximity to D-B EXCEL.