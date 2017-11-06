'Real Life' gives area juniors a look at their adult future

KINGSPORT — Some folks get by on annual paychecks of $23,000 to $60,0000, but Marae Foreman somehow manages to scrape by on slightly more than $360,000 a year as a surgeon with a wife and two kids. In case you’re wondering, that works out to $173 an hour.

In comparison, things are a little tighter for McKenzi Guest, who makes $65,500 a year as a computer programmer but has three kids, ages 6, 4 and 1, and a non-working husband. She bought a used 2012 Honda Odyssey for $18,860, or $394 a month, from saleswoman Vivian Thacker Thursday.

Foreman, Guest and more than 270 of their fellow Dobyns-Bennett junior class members participated in the latest incarnation of “Real Life” at Eastman’s Toy F. Reid Employee Center. The seventh annual event was sponsored by Eastman, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement of the Tri-Cities.

What is ‘Real Life’?

The four-day “Real Life” 11th Grade Career Expo moved more than 1,400 students from local schools that partner with Eastman through 19 stations ranging from banking, life insurance, utilities, child care, health care and vehicle buying, the latter of which included Eastman employee Thacker selling used vehicles.

At the beginning of the event, each student is assigned a lot in life — number of children, marital status and spouse’s income.

In the simulation, Foreman is a married 35-year-old man with a spouse making $1,800 a month and two kids, but as a surgeon he makes $360,474 a year or $30,039 a month.

He actually plans to go to the University of Tennessee to become a mechanical engineer.

“It helps you know how to use your money wisely,” Foreman said of “Real Life.”

If he needed help, he could go to the SOS station where one of the helpers was older brother Malik Foreman, a former UT football player hoping to play in the National Football League. Their mother is Tonya Foreman, education manager for Eastman. Along with Education Coordinator Sherry Morelock, she helps oversee the expo and other Eastman educational outreach programs throughout the year.

Aside from going through the stations and eating lunch, Morelock said, students also went to four sessions — either the Tennessee Technological University’s STEMmobile or an information technology session and three others addressing work ethics, college preparation and skills interest. In addition, students attended an assembly where four of them recounted their experiences at the expo, took a survey and could win door prizes.

Jacob Begley said he’d like to have a choice of careers in his simulation instead of randomly being assigned one as a dental hygienist making $68,551 a year with no spouse or kids. He plans to major in business, possibly marketing, at the University of Tennessee.

What are tangible lessons?

D-B English teacher Allison Berry said she has taken students to the event since it began and believes it gives them a taste of what awaits in adult life.

“I have actually learned how to manage my prices,” D-B student Riley Goddard said. He is married with no kids in the simulation and has a spouse with a good income. He is a 23-year-old pharmaceutical technician making $32,235 a year, which is $2,685 a month or $15 an hour. “This is definitely helping us.”

His college plans include getting a business degree at the University of Kentucky. “I actually want to be a Realtor,” Riley said.

Barry Brickey, public education officer for the Kingpsort Fire Department, played the part of “chance,” handing students things like a gift or inheritance or a bill for new tires or a medical insurance co-payment. “It could be good or bad. You just don’t know until it happens,” Brickey said. “It teaches them about the unexpected.”

Gracie Blevins was assigned to be a 29-year-old biomedical engineer making $60,758 a year, which is $5,063 a month or $25 an hour. She has one child and a spouse, who makes $2,000 a month. In her real future, Gracie plans to become an oncologist after majoring in pre-med at the University of Tennessee and then possibly attending the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.

In addition to D-B, participating schools included Cherokee, Clinch, Cora Cox Academy, D-B Excel, Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Gate City, Rye Cove, Sullivan Central, Sullivan East, Sullivan North, Sullivan South, Tennessee High and Twin Springs and Volunteer.