East Middle groundbreaking reset for noon Nov. 17

BLUFF CITY — The groundbreaking ceremony for Sullivan East Middle School originally set for Tuesday, Nov. 7, has been reschedule for Friday, Nov. 17.

According to a Monday morning email from the office of Sullivan County Schools Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, the event was postponed because of rainy weather.

The roughly $20 million facility is being built to serve 800 middle school students from the current Bluff City and Holston Valley middle schools and the middle school portion of Mary Hughes School. The site is at 4500 Weaver Pike, in a farm field about a mile from Sullivan East High School. The grading contract has been awarded, and excavation is slated to begin soon, Rafalowski said.