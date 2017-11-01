Project bringing oral health education to SW Va. schools

WISE — The Lenowisco Planning District Commission and the Healthy Appalachia Institute Oral Health Education Project will present oral health education in classrooms and child care centers in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton.

Co-partners in the program include the United Way of Southwest Virginia, the DentaQuest Foundation, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, the Virginia Department of Health and local school divisions.

UVa-Wise nursing students will conduct one-hour interactive education sessions using the Tutor Tooth curriculum with emphasis on tooth decay prevention, fluoride, sealants, nutrition and oral hygiene.

The Lenowisco Oral Health Education Project aims to reach 1,000 children this academic year. Every student participating in the sessions will receive a free toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and a timer.

“This is an incredible opportunity for UVa-Wise students to engage in a community-based public health project focused on oral health prevention and education,” said Healthy Appalachia Institute Director Margie Tomann. “We hope this project will support and strengthen current oral health efforts in the region, and we are grateful to our funders and for the strong local partnerships that make this project possible.”

The project focuses on children ages 3 through third grade and their caregivers.