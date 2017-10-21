NJROTC air rifle shooter earns national title

The NRA National Indoor Rifle Championships are compiled from separate sectional tournaments shot throughout the U.S.

Volunteers’ marksmanship team traveled to Walhalla, South Carolina, in mid-March to shoot in the 40-shot standing competition.

A total of 200 shooters fired in the competition throughout the country.

The national results were tabulated over the summer, and in mid-August, rifle team coach Chief Norman Greear was notified that Fraser had placed first overall in the competition with a score of 357 out of a possible 400 points.

Volunteer’s most recent national shooting champion was Kimberly Harr in 2016 who is currently attending San Diego State University on an ROTC scholarship.

VHS senior naval science instructor Maj. Stephen Bickford attributed the teams success to Greear’s leadership.

The VHS shooting team competes in about 20 matches per year. Last week during fall break, they competed in three matches. They practice three days per week after school until about 7 p.m.

“These kids are really working hard to find success,” Bickford said. “The chief has worked hard to develop his skill as a coach, and he’s done an excellent job grooming the shooters who are willing to dedicate their time year-around to become successful shooters. Really what it comes down to is he’s here working with them, practicing and putting in the hours. They don’t take many breaks from it. He’s managed to inspire the kids to be extremely dedicated to the sport, and students are certainly achieving success at the highest level.”