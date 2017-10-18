Contract awarded for D-B science & technology center

The low bid of $19.8 million came in from BurWil Construction Company of Bristol, Tenn. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the bid during its regular meeting Tuesday night. The measure also included establishing a 6 percent contingency of $1.19 million.

Originally, BurWil bid $21.1 million on the project, which was more than the budgeted amount. The company worked with school officials on a series of cost reductions, thus lowering the price tag by $1.3 million.

The total cost of the project is just over $23 million. To hit this mark, the school system transferred $1,175,000 from a “future needs” account to the one paying for the science and technology center.

According to published reports, the new science and technology center will be a three-story, 70,000-square-foot addition. It'll have 18 labs, an atrium space (possibly for performances) and outside spaces for robotics and environmental learning.

The architects have said the design looks to the future while paying homage to the past of the 1967 building with domed roofs and hexagonal walls.

Tentative plans are to incorporate letters modeled after the front wall high school sign in the floor of the atrium and brand the space with colors and shapes fitting in with D-B today and its heritage.

The estimated completion date is January 2019.