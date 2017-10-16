'Next year's going to be ugly for everybody' because of Tenn. school funding law

“Next year’s going to be ugly for everybody,” Ingrid Deloach, school system business manager, told the Board of Education.

During a presentation on school budgeting at the Board of Education retreat Tuesday at the Ron Ramsey Agricultural Center, Deloach gave the board a look at the Basic Education Program, which Tennessee uses to fund more than 130 school systems.

How does MOE mean less?

Part of that presentation was on maintenance of effort (MOE) law, which says a locality can’t cut school system funding from year to year except when a system loses students. Like most other things in state government, it has a convoluted series of tests and requirements, but the bottom line is that local education funding can’t go down without a corresponding decrease in the number of students served. Otherwise, state Basic Education Program funding will be withheld, Deloach said.

Deloach said that the County Commission-approved budget for 2017-18 meets the requirements of the law by 50 cents per student this school year or by less than $5,000.

The County Commission chose to shift 5.5 cents of the property tax rate away from general purpose education. It also chose to stop sharing renovation funds that were raised by local taxes with the cities. Those two actions cost Kingsport about $1.8 million and Bristol about $1 million.

The county school system was only out about $119,000, but that was only after the commission voted to increase a contribution for public, non-school use of school facilities from $300,000 to $1.1 million and to rename that a lease/rental payment instead of a contribution.

Without tweaking the longtime practice of acknowledging the school system is the de facto parks and recreation facilities provider for the county, the system would have been in the hole and out of compliance with MOE.

Something’s got to give

Kingsport school officials have decried the commission’s action and delayed funding new teacher laptops and a new phone system to offset the shortfall this year, and the system is looking at ending part-time tuition-based preschool as a cost-saving measure. Bristol school leaders also criticized the commission’s decision.

The MOE requirements of the state apply to that money in perpetuity, with the only way it can decrease being if the number of students served drops. It also means, Deloach and Kingsport school officials said, that starting next year the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Bristol City Council by law will have to increase their local funding to meet the MOE shortfall caused by the commission’s action.