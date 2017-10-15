Sullivan schools do well on value-added scores, except for science

In science, however, the system is striking out. That’s a not-so-fancy term for not good.

During a retreat at the Ron Ramsey Regional Agricultural Center Tuesday, the seven-member Sullivan County Board of Education got an update on value-added test scores, formally called the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS), recently released by the Tennessee Department of Education. Other data, including achievement scores, will be released later.

How did individual schools perform?

Robin McClellan, supervisor of elementary education for the school system, said that the district improved in five of six TVAAS evaluation composites and that 70 percent of the schools showed growth. Six schools had a composite of 5. They are: Bluff City Middle; Central Heights Elementary; Colonial Heights Middle; Emmett Elementary, which maintained; Rock Springs Elementary; and South High, which maintained. Officials said these schools cut across the socioeconomic spectrum and geographic areas in the county.

Three schools had an overall score of 4: Indian Springs Elementary, Mary Hughes ( K-8) School and Sullivan Gardens K-8.

Bo Shadden, supervisor of secondary education, said those with an overall improvement in value-added scores were Bluff City Elementary, Sullivan Central High, Sullivan East High, Holston Elementary, Holston Valley Middle School and Innovation Academy of Northeast Tennessee. In addition, the district made the top 10 in the state in moving students from the below proficient level to the next level.

“This is huge progress for our district,” McClellan said.

The one subject in which the system is not up to speed? Science.

Let’s move from the baseball diamond to the track

Karen Nave, supervisor of technology, safety and communications, explained the value-added concept with another sports analogy: Each year, every student academically should make one lap around a track. On a scale of 1 to 5, that one lap is a 3. It doesn’t matter where the student was on the track at the end of the last school year (an achievement measure, which remains embargoed until the state releases it later). What does matter is the progress made during this school year.

Making more than one lap will result in a 4 or 5; making less than a lap will result in a 2 or 1.

With that in mind, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and Nave said they are pleased to estatic with the system’s literacy score of 3, a numeracy score of 5, a literacy and numeracy combined of 5 and social studies at 4. However, science was a 1, which brought the district composite down to a 2, although Rafalowski said her staff has calculated that the system missed getting a 3 by about one-tenth of a point.

“We know where we have to work,” Rafalowski said. In a move to improve math and reading performance, county schools and some others across the state gave more time to those subjects at the expense of science and social studies, a decision since revisited and one that board member Randall Jones said was understandable but still a knee-jerk reaction that might not have been best in the long haul.

System celebrates, looks to future

Rafalowski said that the high scores are a reason to celebrate because in most subject areas the tests are harder and more rigorous. However, there also are some unknowns in social studies because it hasn’t been a subject of TCAP (Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program) tests for two years. Moreover, the social studies score is based solely on American history EOCs (end of course) since TCAPs haven’t been counted for social studies for three years, including this school year.

Another issue, Rafalowski said, is that the test results for most TCAPs on individual students for the 2016-17 school year remain unavailable a fourth of the way into 2017-18.

In November or December, Rafalowski said, the state plans to release the annual Report Card, which this year will include a new component on chronically absent students. Missing more than 10 percent of class, or 18 days out of a 180-day school year, is defined as chronically absent. She said it is important to establish good attendance habits in grades K-2, especially kindergarten.

Rafalowski also said the state and county are putting additional emphasis on getting more than just a high school diploma at the end of grades 9-12 by encouraging students to make at least a 21 composite on the ACT; take college classes and earn college credit in high school; and earn industrial certification in high school or some combination of those.