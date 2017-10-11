Wise School Board returns Appalachia Elementary to county

AES was closed prior to the 2016-17 school year to address declining enrollment and budgetary concerns, its students shifted to the former Powell Valley — now Union — primary and middle schools in Big Stone Gap. Schools are owned by the county, but maintenance and control of the properties are the responsibility of Wise County Public Schools for as long as the buildings are used as schools. When a school is closed, or the school system determines any of the properties it controls are no longer wanted or needed, the School Board “returns” those properties to the Wise County Board of Supervisors.

In the case of AES, that housekeeping chore was achieved Tuesday on unanimous vote. However, Donnese Kern expressed some concern over the fate of the Kelly View School. According to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Kelly View is a one-room schoolhouse that likely dates to the 1890s and operated as a school until 1959-60, when it served as a church for a number of years.

The structure was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007. Kern wanted to know if county officials had expressed any future plans for Kelly View. Superintendent Greg Mullins said it is his understanding the Board of Supervisors “wants to preserve it.”

As for the more modern AES structure that opened in 1976, Mullins reported county maintenance personnel have visited the building and become familiar with its infrastructure components such as HVAC and a quirky, possibly failing, sewage treatment facility. In any event, Mullins said county personnel are prepared to take responsibility now that the school division has shed its hands of the property.

In other matters, Alternative Education Center (AEC) Principal Fay Garrison told the board the center’s move last school year into quarters within the Career & Technical Center (CTC) went beyond expectations. Garrison said AEC students and faculty love their new surroundings and CTC student pals and the CTC went above and beyond “with grace and ease and we appreciate that” to accommodate AEC students and staff.

The board also approved an adjustment to next month’s meeting because the usual second Tuesday conflicts with the Virginia School Board Association Convention in Williamsburg Nov 15-17. The board agreed to hold next month’s session starting at the usual time in the usual place on Nov. 8.