Video: North, Central and D-B bands march and play to big wins

However, it is not alone.

Sullivan Central and Dobyns-Bennett are also getting high marks in their divisions. D-B swept the Bristol competition in the large band category on its way to regional and national contests this month and next, besting rival Science Hill, which consistently placed second.

D-B won Grand Champion in its category and Band of the Day among 23 bands, and Central almost swept its size category, taking first in auxiliary, percussion and drum major; second in music, visual and general effect; and third in class.

What’s the story at North?

North band director Nick Routh (pronounced Ruth), credited the 45 students in the Golden Raiders band, but two senior band members said he should get a lot of credit for the group’s uptick after he took over as director in September of 2016.

“I think that it’s the kids just really realizing how great a band program we have here,” Routh said Monday, fresh off taking the Grand Champion award for A and AA bands at the Tennessee High competition at the Stone Castle. In its subcategory of A-2, North took first in color guard, drum major, percussion, visual and general effect.

Routh said the Golden Raiders band members are willing to practice and work hard and it shows when they take the field. The band took first place in its division at the David Crockett High School Festival of Bands on Sept. 30.

“I think the band this past year since Mr. Routh has started here, we have a better work ethic and he has pushed us to be better,” said senior Sevanna Mahassey, 18, and a trumpet player who is high brass section leader. She also is the farmer character in this year’s show.

“The band has a lot better attitude since he’s been here.”

She began marching with the band in eighth grade and plans to go to East Tennessee State University and play in the marching band or brass ensemble. She hopes to become a doctor or surgeon.

“This year, we’ve really got a lot of kids who want to work and be there,” drum major Laken Mooney, 17, said. “He’s (Routh) the one who has turned it around for us.”

Mooney has been in the marching band since her freshman year when the group was down to about 35 students.

“He’s made us better players, better people all around.”

She said Routh has recruited eighth-graders, who make up about a fourth of the band.

Mooney plans to attend either King University or ETSU, play the flute in band and become a pharmacist.

Roll Tribe Roll

At the other end of the size spectrum, D-B in Class AAAAA won first in auxiliary, percussion, drum major, music, visual effect and the Brandon Estep Soloist award at Bristol. The win came the night after the Indians football team beat defending state champion Farragut.

Like North, the D-B band has grown thanks to a surge of youth, with about a third of the group being freshmen. Unlike North, D-B does not allow eighth-graders to march regularly with the high schoolers, although once a year eighth-grade band students from Robinson and Sevier middle schools perform on the field and in the stands at a D-B home football game. The Tribe’s football band at 374 members is the largest high school or college band in the Volunteer State. D-B’s competitive band has about 200 members.

Cougar’s roar

Meanwhile, Central High in the AAA category at Bristol won first in class in addition to first in music, visual, general effect, percussion and drum major and second in auxiliary. Central will host its own band competition, the Appalachian Classic, on Oct. 21. Central also played at the David Crockett festival and got a superior rating, first place in percussion and color guard and second in drum major.

Where will the bands perform next?

D-B is set to compete at the Bands of America Regional in Winston-Salem, N.C., Oct. 14, the Tournament of Champions at Western Carolina University Oct. 21, and the BOA Grand Nationals at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 8-11.

North’s last competition of the year is to be Oct. 28 at Science Hill.

Central’s last competition this year will also be Oct. 28 at Science Hill.