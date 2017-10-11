Hawkins students complete Internet safety courses

The 26-year-old Hawkins County man allegedly thought he was setting up a sex date with a 13-year-old girl he had been chatting with online.

Instead, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office was his chat partner, and the suspect was met by detectives instead of a potential child victim when he arrived for the rendezvous.

Technology supervisor Adrian Smith told the Board of Education Thursday that the school system is in compliance with the Child Internet Protection Act and has policies to keep children safe while they’re online.

The Hawkins County Schools website has a link on its main page called “Families,” and on that “Families” page in a box on the right side of the screen is another link called “Internet Safety.”

“Listed on this website is everything that we do to meet the requirements of the Child Internet Protection Act,” Smith told the board. “There’s a ‘family tool kit’ there. There’s a ‘parents’ guide to social media.’ ”

There’s also a link that outlines the specific Internet education curriculum that was completed by each grade level.

“There’s things about cyberbullying, talking safely online, being college bound, risky online relationships — you can see all those things there,” Smith said. “We’re using the resources from Common Sense Media. They provide that at no charge for schools to use, and we are following one of their two options to be in compliance.”

As of Thursday, the majority of Hawkins County schools had completed the mandatory Internet safety curriculum, and Smith said the rest were supposed to have completed the class before leaving for fall break Friday.

Schools also have an onsite Internet screening mechanism that blocks students from using school computers and/or Wi-Fi to access potentially damaging websites.

Aside from the obvious sites that would be banned, the school system also bans on-campus access to YouTube and Facebook.

BOE Chairman Bob Larkins suggested that students might find the YouTube ban annoying because it provides access to a bounty of useful information.

Smith noted that teachers can request access to YouTube if there’s a specific program or resource on the site they would like to include in their classroom lessons.

Larkins noted, “If you want to learn how to do something, go to YouTube. It’s on there.

“Internet is one of the greatest resources that’s ever been created, and it has the most potential for damage as well at the same time,” Larkins added. “It’s that careful balance of how to use it correctly that’s the biggest challenge right now.”