Kudos to the Scribe's scribes: Sevier Middle journalists win awards

Student members of the Sequoyah Scribe have won several accolades for their work during the 2016-17 school year. The Scribe program garnered 28 awards and has won a total of nearly 100 honors under the guidance of David Flanary, a social studies teacher who serves as the Scribe’s adviser.

Youth Journalism International

Two students took top honors in the contest. Kristin Thorneloe and Fathima Shaikh won first place in Multimedia Sports Reporting for “Little Known Swim Team Unites Sevier and Robinson Middle.”

Quill and Scroll Honor Society

Scribe staffers captured three of nine awards in the annual competition. The contest judged work published from January 2016 through January 2017, so some of the winners have since moved on to Dobyns-Bennett High School. Those include two sweepstakes winners in the annual competition: Madison Britt, in Feature Writing for “Former Sevier Middle Assistant Principal Went to War,” and Grace Lyles, in Opinion Writing for “Genders Are Still Not Equal in Athletics.” Maddilyn Rimer was a national winner in Photography for “A True Kindness.”

Journalism Education Association

Sevier students racked up 18 awards. Receiving superior ratings, the highest honor, were Molly Turner (Front Page Layout Design), Micah Maynard (News-Feature Writing), Brianna Galloway (Other Writing-Column) and Isabella Wilkinson (Sports Writing). Receiving excellent ratings were Molly Turner (News-Feature Writing), Harrison Barnes (News-Feature Writing), Rylee Elliott (News-Feature Writing), Patrick Galloway (Other Writing-Editorial) and Conner Hall (Sports Writing).

Board of Education member Carrie Upshaw honored the students with certificates during the regular Tuesday board meeting.