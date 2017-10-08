'Perseverance' pays off for Hawkins County spelling bee champion

Last year it took more than 100 words to crown a winner. Judges “surmise” this year’s words were much tougher, as it required only 29.

The championship came down to a duel between Turner and Mullins, a sixth-grader at Church Hill Intermediate.

Mullins correctly spelled “inevitable,” and Turner correctly spelled “immaculate.”

Mullins then misspelled “perseverance,” which Turner then spelled correctly, followed by “surmise” to seal her victory.

There were 15 contestants from grades 3-8, each of whom had won their individual school spelling bee championship.

The K-8 Bulls Gap School had a winner from both the elementary and middle school level.

After three practice rounds Thursday to get the competitors warmed up, eliminations began in round four.

Some of the words that knocked students out of the contest included “distinguished,” “constitution,” “coincidence,” “irreconcilable,” “conspicuously,” “questionnaire,” “descendant” and “delightfully.”

As the county champion, Turner will compete in the News Sentinel Southern Appalachia Regional Spelling Bee this spring in Knoxville for an opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. and represent the region in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

The other individual school champions from Hawkins County included: Kiera Johnson, Bulls Gap Elementary; Elijah Housewright, Carters Valley Elementary; Rylee Smith, Church Hill Elementary; Aedyn Mullins, Church Hill Middle; Brooke Ferrell, Clinch; Parker Gladson, Hawkins Elementary; Evan Pless, Keplar Elementary; John Pace, McPheeter’s Bend Elementary; Ayden Winstead, Mount Carmel Elementary; Noah Parvin, Rogersville Middle; Steven Angus, St. Clair Elementary; Brennan Greene, Surgoinsville Elementary; and Natale Benedetto, Surgoinsville Middle.