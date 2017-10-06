VIDEO: Cherokee NJROTC scores 'Outstanding' in all six elements of inspection

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education honored Cherokee H.S. NJROTC Thursday evening for receiving a score of "Outstanding" in all six elements of their annual inspection, for an overall score of "Outstanding."

Every year NJROTC program submit to a military inspection and are evaluated in six different categories before receiving an overall grade.

Among the categories in which Cherokee NJROTC score "Outstanding" were:

* School system program support.

* Administration of their own program.

* Academic program.

* Reports and records.

* Cadet performance.

* Student mentoring.

"When you have six 'outstandings' the overall grade is definitely outstanding," noted Director of Schools Steve Starnes. "We definitely want to applaud their efforts and celebrate their success.”