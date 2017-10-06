Roosevelt goes old school with games to mark city's centennial

Before you go reporting animal abuse, no actual swine were used. Instead, the students carried small stuffed pigs in a race.

View the photo gallery:

On the playground, students used real corncobs with feathers stuck in them to play corncob darts, which when thrown sailed through the air and were quite accurate even in the hands of a reporter who was a novice at dart-throwing. (Don’t worry — no corncobs were damaged in the course of gathering news for this article.)

It was all part of Field Day at the school in the Lynn View section of town. The theme was Kingsport’s centennial, and most of the activities were things that students in 1917 would have done.

“My mom played that (corncob darts) and made those when she was little,” Roosevelt physical education teacher Rebecca Good said. “We have been studying the centennial and celebrating Kingsport’s birthday.”

Students traveled among various stations, all outside except the Centennial Card Service Project in the gym. That is where students made cards to thank folks who help the city, including police, road crews, the Chamber of Commerce and Fire Department. The cards will be delivered later this year.

The events were the Leap Frog Relay, Catch the Stick Horse Relay and Sack Race, grades pre-K-2; Steal the Bacon, Corncob Darts, Greased Pig Race and Move the Mountain, grades 3-5; and Centennial Card Service Project, Centennial Obstacle Course and Tug-O-War, all grades.

“In honor of the city’s 100th birthday, our related arts team collaborated to teach students a little bit of the Appalachian history from our region,” Good said of activities leading up to Field Day. “Mrs. Joy Branham, retired KCS librarian, told Appalachian folks tales and students learned folk dances.”