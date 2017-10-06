3D printing, games and drones: Manufacturing Day 2017 at Dobyns-Bennett

They also got a chance to win prizes, see a 3D printer in operation, play games and see a drone fly inside the Buck Van Huss Dome.

It was all part of the annual Manufacturing Day hosted by Eastman Chemical Co. According to company spokesman Brad Lifford, the annual event is in line with Eastman’s focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math and support of modern manufacturing. Other partners in the event, aside from the school system, were the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement and Northeast State Community College.

Students got to learning about various manufacturing careers and the education requirements and training programs for them, as well as go through mock interviews, get an Instagram photo dressed in manufacturing gear and watch a 3D printer.

Other stations included manufacturing jobs, Eastman products/sustainability, an interactive kiosk, Northeast State Career Services/Advanced Technologies, thermal imaging, information technology security, information technology infrastructure and games including Putt-Putt and corn hole.

D-B students had to visit at least seven of the 12 stations to be eligible for grand prizes.

Elise Rogers, a junior:

“I think it would be really interesting. I like to be creative. I love to be creative,” said Elise, a member of the choir and acapella group at D-B who said she liked the 3D printing display. “And I like to be a leader.”

Robert Moore, a sophomore:

“I’m interested in a lot of stuff, but my main focus is emergence services,” Robert said of his potential career plan to become either a police officer or firefighter. He was carrying emergency responder information from Eastman.

Benjamin Durham, a freshman:

“I’m possibly interested (in manufacturing) and I wanted to learn more about it,” Benjamin said, adding that he may seek “a job at Eastman, possibly a chemical producer.”