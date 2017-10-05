Will part-time city preschool end partly because of a county funding change?

David Frye, KCS chief financial officer, and Amy Doran, early childhood coordinator and grant writer, say that the practice of offering fewer than five days of preschool per week either will have to be ended or altered because it simply costs too much in what will become increasingly tough budget times. Frye said that the tuition programs at the Palmer Center, Washington Elementary and Adams Elementary as a whole and individually lost money in fiscal 2016-17.

How bad are the losses?

Frye said the Palmer program is expected to lose about $18,000 this year because it serves teen mothers attending Dobyns-Bennett High School, but he said the other two are expected to at least break even. The $18,000 loss could be more than offset by a $25,000 surplus the system’s after-school programs generated during the fiscal year. However, the numbers show that the tuition-based program’s losses increased from about $90,000 in 2015-16 to about $170,000 in 2016-17.

“The Early Childhood program discussed tonight was the tuition-based program,” Doran said after the Board of Education meeting Tuesday. “It was not the pre-K program that is grant funded by the state. In fact, the state just allocated funds for an entire new pre-K classroom for this year. The pre-K program is in good shape.”

Frye said much of the shortfall is caused by staffing for all children attending preschool five days a week, but some attend fewer days and pay a pro-rated amount. He said other factors are that turnover in employees means a position that had no health insurance expense might be filled by a person with a family plan. Doing something about the part-time preschool would save the system about $35,000 a year, Frye told the BOE Tuesday.

Doran said one option would be to have part-time staff for the part-time children. Another, Frye said, would be to have the parents agree that their children would attend on a consistently staggered scheduled, such as Monday, Wednesday and Friday for some; and Tuesday and Thursday for others.

Todd Golden said the part-time program should remain through this school year, and fellow BOE member Karen Reed-Wright said: “Try everything we can to make this work. Look under every rock.”

How could a county budget decision affect a city preschool?

School board President Susan Lodal said that the Sullivan County changes in education funding, which cost the city system about $1.8 million this year and may be a recurring loss in the future, will make next year’s budget tougher than this year’s. Frye said this year’s budget will meet state maintenance of effort (MOE) requirements because the KCS budget was set long before the county cut school funding via the property tax by 5.5 cents on the tax rate and ceased sharing renovation money from the tax rate with the city schools.

In contrast, Frye said, a Tennessee-mandated MOE increase likely will fall to the city starting next year if the county doesn’t restore some funding. MOE rules don’t allow localities to cut education funding unless the system in question has a reduction in the number of students. Kingsport has been gaining enrollment, while the county has been losing students or holding steady.

“We’ll be OK this year. Next year, we will be struggling,” Lodal said. The board also has delayed purchasing new computers for teachers and buying a new phone system, although Frye said both of those expenditures are needed. However, he said they don’t come near making up the system’s $1.8 million shortfall this year, and with the system likely using its fund balance to plug revenue holes this year, he said it will make the 2017-18 budget even tighter.

Frye said spending one-time money on recurring expenses, like using all of a household’s savings on groceries and gasoline, is not a long-term or sustainable solution.