Sullivan BOE moves public comment to end of meetings

The board, which has long allowed public comments, has a new meeting format that puts them as the last thing on the agenda instead of just after the moment of silence and Pledge of Allegiance.

Tennessee law does not require public comment to be allowed at public meetings.

Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Bowery was the first and only person to make a public comment at the Monday meeting, asking the board if it intended or planned to close Indian Springs Elementary School after a new high school, planned for 2020, opens near Tri-Cities Airport. Board members and the director of schools assured him the school system had no plans to do so, except for member Mark Ireson, who said the board had approved such a plan in 2015 but that he disagreed with the idea. The question promoted board member discussion.

“I think this board has gone for it as long as I can remember, and certainly you want to honor the ability of the public to comment,” Rafalowski said after the meeting. The change was not announced during the meeting but was discussed by the board at its work session Thursday.

Ireson said at the work session the move sounded good except that it would leave those wanting to say something about a pending board vote having their say after the vote. Rafalowski said the standard policy is to have two readings on most policies and other votes, although in some cases the board will vote on something on first reading without a second reading. Public comment is not allowed at board work sessions, usually held the Thursday before a Monday board meeting, or during called board meetings.

During the work session and again Monday, Rafalowski said the change was made because of concerns about students being honored, which happens at most meetings, having to wait through comment and/or possibly hearing inappropriate things during comment.

“I felt like it was better after student recognition,” Rafalowski said. The board did not vote on the change, but nobody objected to it at the work session.

In the past two years, public comments at county board meetings have included a parent upset because her daughter could not opt out of a study of Islam in seventh grade without taking a hit on her grade, an issue that got national media attention; a man who suggested turning Sullivan Central High School into a women’s prison; calls for stricter tobacco rules on campuses from an anti-tobacco coalition; complaints about the location of a new county middle school and a county commissioner asking about low morale at a particular school.

Board Chairman Micahel Hughes said he and Rafalowski had discussed the matter for awhile and that the low morale question was really about personnel and should not have been allowed, although he said it was difficult to ascertain what someone would say before they say it.

Local government bodies handle public comment in various ways.

The Kingsport BOE places public comment after student interest and honors and limits it to items on the agenda, with the chairman specifiying at every meeting that personnel issues are not a subject for public comment and that students cannot be named without permission of the parents. Comments on things not on the agenda must be approved and requested five business days before the meeting by the superintendent

The Sullivan County Commission has public comments near the beginning of a meeting, while the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen has a comment session near the start of its meetings limited to agenda items and a second one at the end with no limits on the topic.

In Hawkins County, school board members and county commissioners can recognize a member of the audience to speak, but neither body has a “citizens comments” item listed on the agenda. Meanwhile, the Mount Carmel, Church Hill, Surgoinsville and Rogersville BMAs all have citizens comments at the beginning of their agendas.

The Hawkins County BOE has no public comment on the agenda although individual board members sometimes call on someone to allow that person to speak during a meeting. The Hawkins County Commission does likewise.