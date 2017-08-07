Complaints versus concerns: Hawkins BOE debate over policy changes gets heated

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education voted Thursday night to combine a policy addressing parental concerns with a policy that addresses complaints against school employees, although one board member was dead set against it.

At its July meeting, the BOE asked Director of Schools Steve Starnes to merge those two policies and return to the board in August with a single policy that covers both subjects.

The only dissent was expressed by Tecky Hicks, who said he believes the change doesn’t solve any problems. Hicks also said he believes it was out of order for Starnes to revise the policy because it is the duty of the the board to make policy.

BOE Chairman Bob Larkins argued that by the act of asking Starnes to revise the policy, and then debating and voting on that revision, the board was making policy.

“It doesn’t fix anything,” Hicks said. “We’re just putting both policies in one. I believe they have to be segregated. You can’t have parental concerns tied in with complaints against personnel. That’s two totally different entities.”

Following a lengthy, and at times heated and confusing, discussion on the revised policy, the board voted 5-1 in favor of Starnes’ revision, with only Hicks opposed. That discussion can be viewed in a video of the meeting, which is included in the online version of this article.

The only substantial change was made to the section of the new policy addressing complaints against employees. Board member Chris Christian noted that there was nothing in that section that establishes if or when the complainant will be advised of the results of the director’s investigation of a complaint.

Starnes said he would do that automatically, but Christian said it should be referenced in the policy.

“It doesn’t say that you’re going to tell the people anything,” Christian said.

County Attorney Jim Phillips replied, “It almost goes without saying, but if you want to put it in there you can.”

Christian noted that although Starnes will follow up with complainants, at some time in the future he will leave that post. Without spelling something out directly in the policy, that “leaves it up to interpretation,” Christian said.

The revision to the policy, which was also approved 5-1, states that at the conclusion of the investigation the director will follow up with the complainant.

Starnes noted that different investigations, depending on the circumstances, take different amounts of time.

After the meeting, Starnes told the Times-News that aside from Christian’s change, the two merged policies still basically say the same thing they did individually.

“There was a policy called ‘Addressing Parental Concerns,’ which went through the hierarchy of steps, realizing that most problems can be resolved at the lowest level, between a teacher and a parent,” Starnes said. “If it cannot be resolved at that stage, then the next step would be referring it to the the principal at that school. If it still can’t be resolved, then the appropriate Central Office supervisor would be included in the discussion.”

He added, “And, after all of those steps, if the problem still isn’t resolved, it would be referred to the director of schools. The final step would be an appeal to the Board of Education.”

The “Concerns” section of the revised policy also states that the assistant principal or principal will make every effort to contact the parent within five days to address the concern or schedule a conference at the convenience of the parent.

The section covering “Complaints About School Personnel” states if there is a complaint registered against an employee to the BOE, it will be referred to the director, who conducts an investigation.

“I would obviously work through the immediate supervisor of that employee, gathering information to see if we can resolve the situation,” Starnes said. “If they weren’t satisfied with the resolution, they would have the option to appeal to the board.”

Starnes added, “The current policies, when you look at them, the five steps were identical between the two policies. There’s multiple headings within a policy sometimes, and we just felt like this would be a way to put everything into one policy, cut down on the number of policies.”