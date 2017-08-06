Q & A with Lyle Ailshie

At 58, the resigning Kingsport superintendent has been an educator for 35 years, 34 of those in Tennessee and 17 as a superintendent. He will take a decidedly East Tennessee background with him. After a year in South Carolina, he was in Greene County a year, followed by a stint as a teacher and eventually principal at Bulls Gap School in Hawkins County, assistant principal at Morristown West High, assistant superintendent of instruction in Greeneville and then superintendent.

What is the new job?

Ailshie will be deputy commissioner supervising two divisions: one over college, career and technical education, the other over teaching, leadership and professional development.

The college and career division covers everything except academics, with an emphasis on getting students on career, technical school or college pathways in high school, although he said the preparation for those three is not that different. The focus, he said, includes getting college-bound students into work-based learning and vice versa. “The level of reading, the level of math is really not that different,” Ailshie said. “Ultimately, every student is going to be in a workplace.”

The other division includes fostering development of leadership pipelines as well as teacher evaluations and licensing, the latter of which involves working with colleges and universities which have teaching programs.

What does he see as top accomplishments for KCS during his tenure?

Looking back over his career with KCS, Ailshie said the plans for the science and technology building, also known as the new “front door” of D-B, set to open in January of 2019, and the placement of D-B EXCEL next to the Administrative Support Center in the Press Building downtown stand out. The D-B addition is funded through a $140 million Sullivan County bond issue, which is also funding school capital projects in the county and Bristol systems. In addition, the city is buying Sullivan North High School from the county to convert to a middle school.

“There were some times I guess I’ll have to admit I wondered if things would be done,” Ailshie said of the projects supported by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and other community partners.

“The money was the biggest question,” Ailshie said. “When we can all work together, we can get a whole lot more done.”

He also cited improvement in ACT scores, an increase in starting teacher pay of about $2,000 over the past five years, an increase in the number of Advanced Placement courses taken while scores remain pretty constant, an emphasis on STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) and the offering of Chinese classes through the Confucius Institute.

How does he feel about faculty, staff and administration of KCS?

“I have never seen as hardworking teachers and support staff as I have seen here,” Ailshie said. “They put higher expectations on themselves than we could put on them.” Aside from academics, he said, character, community service and becoming good citizens are important. He said he hopes his legacy is a small part of the “vision of excellence” for the system “and trying to empower people what a compelling vision can do for a school system.”