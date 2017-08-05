School bus bumpers to post phone numbers for complaints

Starting Jan. 1, by state law all public school buses in the Volunteer State must have a number on the rear bumper to contact the transportation supervisor for that school system.

Sullivan County contracts out most of its bus operations, but Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the central office main number, (423) 354-1000, will be put on bumper stickers distributed to the private contractors and put on county-owned special education buses. Although the mandate doesn’t begin until the new year, she said the school system probably will put the stickers on the special ed buses this fall. School in Sullivan County begins Monday, as it does in Kingsport and Hawkins County.

Rafalowski said it’s uncertain now who the system’s transportation supervisor will be. That job fell under the duty of student services supervisor Andy Hare, but on Thursday Rafalowski named him principal of Sullivan East High School. By law, she said, a single transportation supervisor must take the calls, fill out forms and respond and/or take action within specified time frames.

She said the law was a response to the Nov. 21, 2015 Chattanooga bus crash that killed six students, in which authorities say the driver was speeding, and a Dec. 2, 2014, Knox County bus crash that killed two students and an aide, in which authorities say the drive was distacted by texting.

Board of Education member Mark Ireson asked if taking the calls could be done by one person who also handles the other duties of student services supervisor. Rafalowski, who used to handle transportation, said that remains to be seen.

“We field a lot of calls and we spend a lot of time investigating calls,” Rafalowski said of the situation without the phone numbers on a bus bumper. She said calls often peak around race weekends at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“It will be time consuming,” Rafalowski said. “We certainly want to ensure the safety of our drivers, our students and other drivers on the road.”

The discussion occurred during a called school board meeting to approve bus contracts with five contractors to replace their expired contracts. Aside from requiring the phone number on the bus bumpers, the contracts also standardized the per diem payment for a bus to $240; reset the fuel escalation base figure to $2.75 a gallon; allowed contractors with board approval to use buses of less than 65-passenger capacity; and removeded the “option to renew” language the Comptroller of the Treasury has advised is no longer allowed.

On Thursday, C&S Transit of Kingsport was granted eight routes expiring in 2019, eight expiring in 2020 and 13 expiring in 2012. Central Bus of Blountville has 13 routes expiring in 2021. Lane Transportation Co. Inc. of Kingsport has four routes expiring in 2021. S&R Buses Inc. of Kingsport has three routes expiring in 2021, and Cox Bus Lines Inc. has four routes expiring in 2021.