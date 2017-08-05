Hawkins schools dismissing early for eclipse

During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Director of Schools Steve Starnes recommended dismissing school at 11:15 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 21, giving students time to get home before the beginning of the first total solar eclipse over the entire contiguous United States since 1918.

In Rogersville, the partial eclipse begins at 1:06 p.m., with the maximum eclipse occurring at 2:35 p.m., and the partial eclipse ending at 3:59 p.m.

“That would allow students and their families to participate in the solar eclipse,” Starnes told the board. “That way we would not incur our buses traveling in the dark in the middle of the day and potentially some other issues. It will be a chance for parents and students to share in this together, because it’s the first time it’s happened since 1918.”

Other school systems in the region that will dismiss early include Unicoi County, Carter County, Elizabethton, Johnson County and Greene County.

Kingsport schools will be in session, with special eclipse programming scheduled.

Sullivan County, Knox County, Hamblen County and Grainger County will be out that day.

Board member Kathy Cradic said she had heard form several teachers and principals who would prefer to take that whole day off as well.

Starnes noted that by taking the eclipse day off, the school system would lose one of its stockpiled snow days that are built into the calendar.

“It’s whatever the pleasure of the board is,” Starnes said. “Just realize that if we take the entire day, then that could potentially come back and catch us if there’s a rough winter.”

Board member Chris Christian also expressed concern about school lunches for the day. Most students would be dismissed before their lunch break, and for many of those students, that might be their only opportunity for a noontime meal.

The board agreed to direct child nutrition supervisor Mandy Kenner to prepare a sack lunch that could be sent home with every child whose lunch period occurs after dismissal that day.

The board voted 4-2 in favor of Starnes’ early dismissal recommendation, with Cradic and Tecky Hicks voting against it.