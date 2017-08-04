Solar eclipse + BMS races = long weekend for students

Before that, however, the students will get four days of instruction, with the eclipse information embedded across all subject content areas.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said she will recommend Monday that the Board of Education approve using the eclipse on Aug. 21 as an “inclement weather” day —, as allowed by Tennessee Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen — after other options were carefully considered.

“We want to deliver education content in regard to the eclipse,” Rafalowski said of a plan where each school appoints a teacher team to prepare eclipse activity kits and lessons, regardless of whether they are in school Aug. 21.

BOE member Mark Ireson said no school that day makes sense and would lead to the least liability of all the options considered. Member Jerry Greene agreed.

Using a weather day would reduce the stockpile from 11 to 10, but two staff development days in the spring semester could be canceled if the winter proves rough.

The day off would be part of a four-day weekend thanks to a once-in-a-lifetime, coast-to-coast eclipse that day and race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, for which county students were already scheduled to have the day off Friday, Aug. 18.

A total solar eclipse on June 8, 1918, crossed the United States from Washington State to Florida. The path of that eclipse is roughly similar to the path the Aug. 21 eclipse will follow. The 1918 event was the last time a solar eclipse crossed the nation from the Pacific to the Atlantic. Other total solar eclipses have occurred in parts of the the United States since then.

“We have spent quite a bit of time discussing this with our principals and our lead team,” Rafalowski told the BOE during a work session Thursday afternoon.She said that McQueen is allowing the day to be counted as a weather day that won’t have to be made up later.

A total solar eclipse, where the moon blocks out the sun’s rays except for a bit around the edges, will occur in Nashville and Columbia, S.C. However, she said the eclipse in the Tri-Cities will be more than 90 percent. It will start locally about 1 p.m. and end around 4 p.m., reaching its darkest point at about 2:36 p.m. local time, according to NASA.

If the county school system did nothing and held school as usual, Rafalowski said that teenage drivers and school bus drivers would face mid-day darkness when the high schools dismiss at 2:20 p.m. In addition, she said students might be tempted to look at the eclipse from the bus without eye protection and risk eye injury. Also, she said, parents, staff and faculty have already asked about taking the day off to view the event locally or travel to Nashville or Columbia.

If the school system added an hour to the school day, she said that some schools would have students arriving home late, including Holston Valley Middle School, which would have some students getting home at about 6 p.m..

If the school system did a half-day of school and dismissed at 12:30 p.m., she said some buses still would be delivering children home at the time of the eclipse.

“A year and a half ago when were were talking about the calender, I didn’t even realize this,” Rafalowski said. She said local libraries and Bays Mountain Park are offering special eclipse events and information about safe viewing.

Kingsport City Schools is on a regular schedule on Aug. 21 but has purchased glasses for students, Assistant Director Andy True said.

“At this point we’re on a regular schedule,” True said.

Likewise, Rafalowski said Bristol, Tenn., schools plan to extend the school day by an hour and have purchased viewing glasses for grades 4-12, while grades K-3 will have special activities inside. Hawkins County schools plan to take a half a day off.