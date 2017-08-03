MECC to host drone scholarship, CNA info sessions

MECC will host an information session starting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 15 in Phillips-Taylor Hall Room 220 for anyone interested in applying for a scholarship to attend drone courses during the fall and spring 2018 semesters.

With assistance from a National Science Foundation grant, the college is offering free tuition for four classes that comprise the core of the college's future Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operations Technician career studies certificate.

Upon completion of the four courses, students will be prepared to obtain certification as a remote pilot and to utilize drones for business and personal use. Students must register for the fall classes in order to qualify for tuition assistance. For more information contact drone program instructor Fred Coeburn at fcoeburn@mecc.edu or 1-276-523-7462.

MECC will also host two information session to assist those interested in enrolling in the college's CNA program.

The college will offer two student cohort programs this fall. One cohort will meet from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. from Sept. 9 through Dec. 16. The information session to enroll in this cohort will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 in Phillips-Taylor Hall Room 115.

A second student CNA cohort will be from Oct. 3 through Dec. 16 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:15-9 p.m. and include four Saturday sessions from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The information session to enroll in this cohort will begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at Wise Heritage Hall.

For more information on MECC's CNA program or the two enrollment information sessions call 1-276-523-7456.