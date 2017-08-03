Cherokee student attends Milligan nursing camp

Day one consisted of becoming certified in CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and AED (automatic external defibrillator) use and learning how to measure a patient’s vital signs such as blood pressure, temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate.

Day two’s itinerary involved learning the skill of phlebotomy and IV insertion.

Day three consisted of a field trip to the Carter County EMS to tour ambulances and speak with paramedics about their job duties as well as a class in administering different types of injections.

On day four, students toured Wings, an emergency airlift company. The pilot, nurses and paramedics shared information on how to pursue a career in flight medicine. After visiting Wings, the students toured the emergency room, operating room, radiology, cardiac care and geriatric psych unit of Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton.

“Overall, the Milligan camp was a great experience and very eye-opening to different health care fields,” Mowell said. “Although the weeklong event was primarily for students interested in nursing, the camp would be good for anyone wanting to explore any type of health care career.”