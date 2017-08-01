8th annual Back to School Expo scheduled for Tuesday at farmers market

Kingsport City Schools and the Kingsport Times-News are hosting the 2017 expo from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at the farmers market, 308 Clinchfield St., adjacent to the Kingsport Carousel that will offer the free rides. This is the first time the expo, which has about 80 vendors, has been held at the market because of construction at the Fort Henry Mall, the expo’s home since it began.

“It depends on how good of a turnout we have this year and if we’re allowed to go back to the mall,” KCS Communications Editor Marybeth McLain said Monday, predicting at least 200 families would visit this year’s expo.

The event also includes pets available for adoption, face painting, live entertainment, demonstrations and various free activities for students. First-time participants include Bristol Motor Speedway’s pace car, Remember When Photo Booth, Beach Hut, Kettle-Licious Kettle Corn and Shabby Allies funnel cakes. H&R Block will offer a chance to win a $500 gift card for back to school shopping.

The event will kick-off at 3 p.m. with the national anthem and Dobyns-Bennett High School fight song performed by the D-B band ensemble and the presentation of colors by the D-B Air Force JROTC Color Guard. The entertainment will continue until 6 p.m., hosted by 90.3 FM WCSK Radio, including: D-B Cheerleaders and Spirit Shakers; demonstrations by the D-B AF JROTC and Bushido Martial Arts; performances by Once Upon a Party, Holloway Dance School, Center for the Performing Arts and the Tri-Cities Talent 2016 National Dance Champions.

Parents/guardians will be able to pick up information needed to get their child or children started back to school. They will also have the opportunity to sign up for programs and activities for this fall. For more information on the event and/or a list of vendors for 2017, go to k12k.com.