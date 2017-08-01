Five inducted into KCS Hall of Fame

Another got some water balloon revenge on middle school students smoking on the roof during his 40-year career as a teacher, coach and principal.

Both were among the 2017 Kingsport City Schools Hall of Fame class of five inducted in the third annual ceremony at the Eastman Employee Center Tuesday. All told, they represent more than 160 years of service in education.

“I will never teach school,” Celia Bachelder said of her sentiments when she left college during the ceremony at the school system’s teacher convocation. However, she started out teaching one string class at Robinson Middle School. She founded the orchestra at Dobyns-Bennett High School and was orchestra director at both D-B and Robinson. The first year at D-B started with 13 string players, she recalled.

One of her nominators was Tammie Davis, who became a longtime music educator and administrator at KCS and was one of Bachelder’s students once involved in a flying pizza experiment. “We had some good times even when they threw pizza out of a window in a hotel in Chicago,” Bachelder said.

Another inductee was Richard A. “Rick” Everroad, a coach, health and physical education teacher at Seiver Middle and principal at Washington Elementary and Robinson Middle. Once he and another Sevier teacher surprised students smoking on the roof with a water balloon attack to drive home a no-smoking-on-campus policy.

“Most of you don’t have a clue who I am, and that’s to your advantage,” Everroad quipped, adding that his daughter, a D-B teacher, was among his nominators. He said he wanted to “thank the Lord” for the opportunity to teach children for four decades.

The other three nominees this year were inducted postumously:

— Mabel Doggett retired in 1957 after 40 years with KCS, including being principal of Jackson Elementary from 1920 to her retirement in 1957, and nephew Lowry Doggett accepted her award.

“Mabel was my aunt and I was a student at Jackson School,” Lowry Doggett said of a woman who kept up with the accomplishments of her former students long after they left her school. “If you did anything after graduation, you were still her student.”

— Waldo Smith served as D-B typing and business teacher from 1947 to 1984, and his daughter, Charlotte Maxwell, accepted his award.

“Daddy absolutely loved teaching in KCS,” Maxwell said. “He lived for his family, his Lord and KCS.”

— Howard Young Sr. retired in 1976 after 23 years with KCS, including teaching English at the former Douglass High, a black school before city schools were desegregated, as well as at D-B and East Tennessee State University. Daughter Charlotte Safewright accepted his award.

He was band director at Douglass, teaching himself to pay all but stringed instruments. He taught English at ETSU during his time as a high school teacher and for seven years after retiring from KCS. She said his students were mesmerized by his recitation style in English class. She said he began his teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse in Mountain City, Tenn., and believed anything was possible with faith and hard work. She said he believed a relationship with God and education were keys to a good life.