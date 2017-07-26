WCPS ready to roll for 2017-18

The 2017-18 school year in Wise County begins Aug. 3. The board also received word from Schools Superintendent Greg Mullins that WCPS is the top performing school division in Virginia's Region 7, as well as free student meals for all but one of the county's K-8 level schools.

Free breakfast and lunch will be available for all students at Coeburn Primary and Middle Schools, Union Primary and Middle Schools, J.W. Adams Combined School, St. Paul Elementary and Wise Primary.

The only K-8 level county school left out of the mix is L.F. Addington Middle in Wise. Board members learned only L.F. Addington did not qualify for the Food Services Community Eligibility Program (CEP) based on the number of certified students at any given school eligible for free meals whether they are signed up for free meals or not.

The county took a dip into the federal program last year with two schools, and now have qualified seven.

The board was informed the county's three high schools are unlikely to qualify for the program because eligibility numbers aren't there, the same factor keeping L.F. Addington Middle out of the group of seven. Those schools will remain in the CEP for the next four years before a reassessment for renewal is required.

In other matters, Mullins reported capital purchases this summer include four new buses, a heat pipe break at Union Middle has been repaired, the new signs for Union Primary and Union Middle (formerly bearing the Powell Valley name) will go up Wednesday, and bridge repairs at L.F. Addington should be completed this week.

Mullins also reported the move of furnishings, equipment and other items from the now closed Appalachia Elementary to Union Primary and Union Middle has been completed, and an auction of surplus items has been scheduled for Sept. 9 at AES.

The board closed AES at the conclusion of the 2016-17 school year and those students will attend Union Primary or Union Middle, depending on grade, this upcoming school year.

Board Chairman Larry Greear said division maintenance staffers "took a Herculean effort" to do the work required during the summer break to make the transition possible. Mullins said "everyone worked extremely hard" and deserve special recognition for their efforts as a new era at the three Union schools complex in Big Stone Gap gets underway.