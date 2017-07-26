Northeast plans $5 million cuts in budget; layoffs coming, building project to be postponed

King said the $5 million in reductions will include $2.8 million in cuts to operating, travel and equipment budget, with the other $2.2 million coming from personnel. “While some of the reductions can occur through natural attrition and leaving positions vacant, additional measure must be taken to reduce personnel costs,” a written statement from the school said Wednesday morning.

He said none of the satellite campuses, in Kingsport, Elizabethton, Johnson City, Bristol, Tenn., and Gray, will be closed for now but that they may be served more from the main campus in Blountville. He said adjunct faculty may be cut and full-time faculty have more teaching loads, although he said most of the cuts would be personnel outside faculty.

“Student numbers are going to dictate everything,” King said in a morning meeting with a Kingsport Times-News reporter, adding that previous budgets have been overly optimistic in predicting enrollments. “We will have adequate faculty to meet all the school’s needs.”

As for the Emerging Technologies Building, King said that current work for site preparation was already under contract and should be finished in a few days. He said the project has been delayed and because financial reserves have been exhausted will have to find money to pay for $3.2 million to pay for a 10 percent match.

“The $3.2 million has not been put into operations,” King said, adding that a capital campaign to seeking private donations for the match will be initiated. “We need this building.”

