D-B Alumni Board announces Hall of Fame inductees

The eight are: Judge Jerry Beck, Class of 1961; Dr. Frank Buckles, 1944; James W. Dobyns, 1954; Dr. Ruth Ketron, 1948; Charlie Leonard, 1958; Cecil Maddox, 1949; Dr. William H. McHorris, 1957; and Michael Strickland, 1973.

The induction ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center. The ceremony is open to the public, but seating is limited. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 the day of the event; lunch is provided.

“So many Dobyns-Bennett graduates have made and are making tremendous contributions to society; the Dobyns-Bennett Alumni Association proudly acknowledges and honors the accomplishments of outstanding D-B graduates with their induction into the Dobyns-Bennett Alumni Hall of Fame,” D-B Alumni Association President Chris Jenkins said. “I encourage everyone to learn more about this year’s eight new Hall of Fame inductees and to join us in honoring these impressive Dobyns-Bennett alumni.”

The D-B Alumni Association Hall of Fame was established in 2009. All inductees, including photos and biographies, can be found online at D-B Alumni Hall of Fame at dbhs.k12k.com.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Jenkins at (423) 677-8100 or Thom Throp at (423) 797-0604.

The association seeks to unite D-B alumni and to keep them informed of community and school news. Its mission is to support the school and to keep its thousands of graduates engaged in those activities. For more information, visit D-B Alumni Association & Reunions at k12k.com.