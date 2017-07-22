Five to be inducted into KCS Hall of Fame

The new members include two living and three deceased. They are:

— Celia Bachelder, who retired in 1995 after 20 years with KCS. During her tenure, she founded the orchestra at Dobyns-Bennett High School and served as orchestra director at both Robinson Middle School and D-B. Bachelder was the first female and the first orchestra director named to the East Tennessee School Band & Orchestra Association (ETSBOA) Hall of Fame. She was elected in the Modern Era category (retired after 1990).

— Mabel Doggett, who retired from KCS in 1957 after 40 years of service. She taught at the “new Kingsport school,” Central School, and Lovedale/Woodlawn School, all of which were operational near the time of the founding of the city. Doggett was named principal at Jackson Elementary for the 1920-1921 school year and served in that capacity until her retirement. Doggett was posthumously elected in the Legacy Era category (retired before 1960).

— Richard A. “Rick” Everroad, who served as a health and physical education teacher, coached tennis, baseball, track, basketball, soccer and football during his 40 years with KCS. In addition, he was the FCA sponsor at Sevier Middle School and had a leadership style that promoted harmony among faculty and staff. Everroad served as principal at both Washington Elementary and Robinson, retiring in 2007. He was elected in the Modern Era category (retired after 1990).

— Waldo Smith, who after two years of service in Floyd County, Kentucky, schools, came to D-B as the typing and business teacher in 1947. He remained in that role until his retirement in 1984. While at D-B, Smith also served as sponsor of the Maroon and Grey yearbook. He taught typing in the adult education program and frequently worked the gates at home football and basketball games. Smith was posthumously elected in the Tradition Era category (retired 1960-1990).

— Howard Young Sr., who retired from KCS in 1976 after 23 years of service. Prior to his tenure with KCS, he taught in Mountain City, Tennessee, and Bluefield, West Virginia. Young taught English at the former Douglass High School, D-B and East Tennessee State University. He also served as band director at Douglass, teaching himself to skillfully play every instrument, with the exception of stringed instruments, and imparting that knowledge to hundreds of students. Young was posthumously elected in the Tradition Era Category (retired 1960-1990).

The induction ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug.1 in the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive. The ceremony is open to the public and free to attend. For more information on the KCS Hall of Fame and its inductees, go to www.k12k.com online.