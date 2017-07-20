Hawkins ready to welcome students with Back to School Bashes

That’s why, for the ninth year in a row, every Hawkins County school is hosting its own Back to School Bash — most of which take place the week before the first day of school on Aug. 7.

Title 1 Supervisor Dr. Michelle Harless said the bashes serve as valuable orientation tools.

They give parents the opportunity to meet with school staff.

They give students an opportunity to meet their new teachers and classmates and see their new classrooms.

And for students who are transitioning into a new school, it gives them a chance to tour the facility, to find out where their classroom is so that first day is not so overwhelming.

Several schools also reach out to various organizations whose role is to promote social and emotional development, academics and wellness. Those groups will be on campus during the bash providing information as well.

“Each school has taken the bash concept and individualized it to meet their specific needs and the needs of their families,” Harless said. “High schools may focus more on making sure students know what the Tennessee Promise is and making sure students know CTE (Career Technical Education) classes are available to students who are interested in earning career certifications while they’re still in high school. Making sure they know what an ethic diploma is. Things that are geared toward high school.

“In middle school, the focus may be informing students about the different types of after school programs that are available because middle school is the first opportunity for students to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports, band or clubs. In elementary school, the focus can be on just making sure the parents understand what the school looks like now in 2017, compared to when they attended school, because standards and expectations have changed. It gives parents an opportunity to find out what their children will be learning and what they need to learn to be successful.”

Families will be given access to important information in regard to attendance, academics, testing, health and safety.

The Back to School Bash schedule for each school is as follows:

* Bulls Gap School, Aug. 2, 4-6 p.m.

* Carters Valley Elementary School, Aug. 3, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

* Cherokee High School, Aug. 3, 6 p.m.

* Church Hill Elementary School, Aug. 3, 2-4 p.m.

* Church Hill Intermediate School, Aug. 3 4-6 p.m.

* Church Hill Middle School, Aug. 2, 3-5 p.m.

* Clinch School, Aug. 3, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

* Hawkins Elementary School, Aug. 3, 6- 7:30 p.m. for 3rd grade only; Aug. 24, 6-7:30 p.m. for the entire school.

* Joseph Rogers Primary School, Aug. 3, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

* Keplar Elementary School, Aug. 7, 8:30-11 p.m.

* Mooresburg Elementary School, Aug. 10, 5 p.m.

* Mount Carmel Elementary School, Aug. 4, open house at 6 p.m., August 7, bash at 6 p.m.

* McPheeters Bend Elementary School, Aug. 4, 1-3 p.m.

* Rogersville Middle School, Aug. 8; 5 p.m.

* St. Clair Elementary School, Aug. 3, 4-6 p.m.

* Surgoinsville Elementary School, Aug. 3, 4-6 p.m.

* Surgoinsville Middle School, Aug. 3, 5-7 p.m.

* Volunteer High School, Aug. 3, 6-8 p.m. Freshman Back to School Bash