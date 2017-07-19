Three new assistant principals named in Hawkins County Schools

Glass has been employed by the Hawkins County system for 15 years, having previously served as a fifth- grade teacher at SMS for nine years.

She has also been the district mathematics instructional coach for the past six years.

Glass replaces Amanda Smith, who was named the new principal at Surgoinsville Elementary, replacing the retiring Susan Trent.

Glass earned her bachelor of arts in elementary education from Mars Hill University and a master of education in education leadership from Carson Newman University.

Starnes noted that she was selected to participate in and completed a two-year initiative with the Tennessee Department of Education and The Institute for Learning to become a state leader in mathematics coaching, and she collaborated with Eastman and East Tennessee State University to provide district mathematics and science teachers world-class professional development opportunities.

“It is with great honor and excitement that I return to Surgoinsville Middle School as the assistant principal,” Glass said. “Having started my career at SMS, the school and community hold a very special place in my heart.”

SMS Principal Rodney Roberson said he is excited to see the positive impact that Glass will have on the students, staff, and faculty.

“I believe that her classroom, RTI2 and academic coaching experience will be a great benefit to our students,” Roberson said.

Booker has served as a teacher and administrator with Knox County Schools since 2004. Most recently he served as Freshman Academy principal at South Doyle High.

Booker was also previously at Austin East Magnet High and Knox Central High. Prior to working in administration, Booker taught English as a second language at Knox Central.

He was recognized as the Tennessee Teacher of the Year in 2012, and in 2013 he was selected as a Leadership Academy Fellow in the Center for Educational Leadership at the University of Tennessee.

Booker is completing his Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He received his master’s degree in TESOL from Carson-Newman University and a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

“I am thrilled to join the Cherokee family and work with such a terrific cohort of faculty, staff, students and parents,” Booker said. “I’m excited to pour my first cup of Cherokee coffee and get started collaborating with our students and teachers.”

Cherokee Principal Thomas Floyd said he and his staff are pleased to welcome Booker to the Cherokee High School family.

“His passion for student engagement and working collaboratively with classroom teachers will greatly benefit everyone at CHS,” Floyd said. “Mr. Booker will lead our CTE Department and I expect him to excel at this position.”

Sands is a product of the Hawkins County school system and attended Northeast State, where she obtained her associate’s degree in education. She then continued at East Tennessee State University where she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in special education in 2012.

Immediately following graduation from ETSU, she assumed a position as a special education teacher at Cherokee, where she taught for two years before moving to Surgoinsville Middle. She attended Carson-Newman University and obtained her master’s in educational leadership in 2017.

“As a new administrator in the Hawkins County school system, I am very excited to bring forth some new and fresh ideas for Cherokee High School,” Sands said. “I hope to focus on building a culture of positivity and growth among students and staff. Considering my special education background, I plan to place significant focus on inclusive teaching strategies to empower all students to succeed throughout their journey at CHS.”

Floyd said Sands’ energy and attitude “will complement the work already in progress at CHS. I feel confident Amber will easily connect with students and the community as we prepare for the 2017-2018 school year.”