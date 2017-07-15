Also during his visit to the morning meeting of the NETWORKS — Sullivan Partnership at the school’s library, King emphasized his and the school’s support for economic development and said NSCC’s aviation program will remain although it might not stay at its current location in Gray.

“If you’ve got a business or industry to come in, we want to be front line,” King told the full NETWORKS board.

King is executive vice chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents and said he will retain that title, although he is serving as the full-time president of NSCC.

King replaces eight-year NSCC President Janice Gilliam, who resigned effective June 30 but will be paid for about five months. Gilliam was the subject of a faculty no-confidence vote in the winter, and a TBR audit of the college is pending.

“That’s in the past. We’re moving forward,” King said.

A search committee for NSCC’s next permanent president has not yet been named. The TBR hires presidents.

“I’m here as long as I need to be,” King said, adding that he this week closed on a place to live. “You can’t tell. I could be here for the long haul.”

King said that he also had the choice of becoming an interim at Motlow State Community College in Murfreesboro but wanted to come to NSCC because of its focus on technical training and workforce development compared to Motlow’s focus more on liberal arts.

He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin and has a master’s degree from the University of Memphis. He began his career as a vocational agriculture teacher in 1978 and has been the director of the Technology Centers at Crump, Jackson and Memphis. He is a past president of the board of directors for SkillsUSA.

“I spent my whole career in basically technical education and economic development,” King told the NETWORKS board after a brief introduction by Jeff McCord, NSCC vice president of economic and workforce development.

McCord said the NETWORKS meeting marked the second time he had seen King since King became interim president July 1 via appointment by TBR Chancellor Flora Tydings. “That’s the second time that I met my boss,” said McCord, who added that the Workforce Ready Community initiative is going well.

King, who met with faculty after speaking with NETWORKS officials, said he wants a focus on completion rates and embedding student services at NSCC, making sure the “faculty are the front line.” He also said he wants to get the faculty’s confidence back in the president and bring financial stability to the college, which last year celebrated its 50th anniversary.