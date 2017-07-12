Rotary Reading with Festus to feature Fun Fest book giveaway

With the help of the United Way of Greater Kingsport’s United We Read, the Literacy Council of Kingsport, Inc., the Don Hill Automotive Family and Marsh Regional Blood Center, Rotarians will present reading programs during Fun Fest, and each participating child will receive a free copy of the award-winning hardback book “Festus and His Fun Fest Favorites,” by local author Leigh Anne W. Hoover.

Hoover will present her book at Kids Central for audiences filled with early-grade readers and their parents or guardians in the Riverview gymnasium on Monday at 5:30 p.m. and on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Festival mascot Festus will accompany her for the programs, where the book about the festival will connect participants to events and attractions they can enjoy and experience together through reading.

The Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority is committed to improving the lives of low-income families and moving them toward self-sufficiency. The venue is the perfect place for the Rotarians to present a partnered summer program, which will support the mission of United We Read, the Literacy Council and Rotary International’s longtime interest in reading. Because literacy levels have also been tied directly to reading materials in the home, grant dollars will supply hardback books, purchased at cost, allowing each participant to leave with a free hardback book to begin their family’s own library.

Difficulty in early-grade reading has been identified by the United Way of Greater Kingsport as the No. 1 cause of community service and human health needs. According to the organization, only approximately 54 percent of students in greater Kingsport were reading on grade level at the end of 3rd grade in 2013. United We Read was implemented to have all students reading on grade level by the end of 3rd grade.

The mission of United We Read is to build a literacy-rich community by raising visibility, deepening connections and engaging supporters through volunteering, mentoring and tutoring.

“Studies have shown that children lose reading skills during the summer months, which can be deterred by having books in the home and reading aloud,” said Megan Miller, executive director of the Literacy Council. “Unfortunately, reading is also connected to the literacy level and education of the parents and/or guardians, and with help from Rotarians, we are addressing this issue as a community.”

With Rotary International’s focus on reading, members of the downtown club began literacy efforts earlier this summer in partnership with the Ready to Read summer program in conjunction with Kingsport City Schools. The Rotary Reading with Festus program meets National Core Curriculum requirements by introducing children to an actual event in their region, historical facts and information, and local attractions they can read about and then go and see. If parents are unable to read, the hardback children’s book will allow them to “pretend read,” which has been identified as reading, to enjoy an experience while also helping the child.

Participants from the local Girls Club, Inc. of Kingsport, which has also been an ongoing project beneficiary of the Rotary Club of Kingsport Downtown, will bring their dance team to the events to perform on stage before the programs.