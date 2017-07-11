Sullivan schools to lose almost $400K in federal title, special ed funding

According to information provided by Business Manager Ingrid Deloach and Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, the drop in federal appropriations between the 2016-17 budget and the tentative 2017-18 numbers is $378,988.10. Of six appropriations, four decreased and two increased. Of the decreases, one was less than $10 in a more than $100,000 appropriation.

“The original allocation for 16-17 was a total of $5,745,893.10 and for 17-18 it is a total of $5,366,905,” Deloach said by email Monday.

For 2016-17, Title I funding for children from low-income families was $2,630,084 compared to $2,390,983, a fall of $239,101.

The Title IA Neglected funding for Sullivan House and Crossing Point operations was $28,640, compared to $30,508, an increase of $1,868.

Title II A, which can be used for things including recruiting and retaining teachers, reducing class sizes or providing professional development, was $441,912 compared to $326,379, a decrease of $115,533.

Title III, which helps English language learners, was $3,663.10 compared to $5,995.63, up $2,332.53.

IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) Part B was $2,533,273 compared to $2,504,726, a fall of $28,547.

And IDEA Preschool was $108,321 compared to $108,314, a drop of $7.

“They are still adjusting final figures, but these (2016-17 amounts) will be the numbers for original allocations,” Deloach said.

On Monday, the Board of Education approved its 2018 Consolidated Application for IDEA/ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) for 2017-18. The board earlier this year approved its other budgets, although the County Commission has not yet approved the budget that started July 1 or set a property tax rate.

Also approved by the board Monday was a reduction in the universal free meal schools in the school system to two, down from seven. The Community Eligibility Provision change was because of a revision in federal policy. The two remaining schools are Ketron Elementary in Bloomingdale and Emmett Elementary in the eastern end of the county. Eligible free- and reduced-meal students at the other schools can continue to receive free meals, just not the entire study body.

Rafalowski said that is a separate budget but is part of the overall decreases in the title and IDEA fundings.