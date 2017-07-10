Scott School Board changes lunch debt policy after negative reaction

On June 27, the Scott County School Board enacted a new procedure to collect cafeteria debts during a special called meeting. The policy would have allowed the school board to call the Department of Social Services if a parent refused to pay their child’s debt. A number of other steps would need to be taken before the school could contact DSS.

After the Times-News published a story on the policy, community reaction was overwhelmingly negative.

“Not sure why the counties in this area don’t apply for grants to cover school lunches so they can be provided to all children free,” Jeannie Mike Stanley wrote on the Times-News Facebook page. “A child should never be discriminated (sic) due to something beyond their control. Something is wrong with our system, inmates get free food without discrimination!”

Other people echoed that sentiment. Mary Elisabeth Sexton said she would sign a petition to get the policy changed. Toma Woods Moore said she was a former employee with the Department of Children’s Services and said the last thing social workers need is a list of parents who have not paid their child’s lunch bill.

However, not everyone was upset by the policy. Chris Smith wrote on Facebook that parents should be held accountable for not paying their child’s cafeteria bill.

“The problem is there are parents who are so irresponsible, they shouldn’t be parents and therefore DCS should be involved,” he wrote on the Times-News Facebook page. “I would love for all kids in school to get free lunch, but they don’t. Until they do, feed your kids! Having a hardship gets you SNAP, pack a lunch! Comparing your kids to prisoners in state penitentiary makes no sense to me. We live in a world where so many deadbeats are used to everyone else picking up the bill and the slack for them that instead of appreciating it, it’s becoming expected. FEED YOUR KIDS!!!!!!!!"

So when the board met for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, which took place last Thursday night instead of Tuesday due to the Fourth of July holiday, amending the policy was added to the agenda.

Superintendent John Ferguson, who said during the special called meeting he was not keen on the language of the policy, removed the ability of the school system to call DSS if a child has unpaid cafeteria debt. Everything else in the policy remained the same.

It was unanimously approved by the board.