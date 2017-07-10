KCS instructional assistance program marks first year

Instructional specialists Ashley Carter and Amanda Cole and Stephanie Potter, director of professional learning, told the Board of Education at its Thursday meeting that survey results of teachers and other measures have shown the program is working well, although teachers in some instances want even more help and would like one coach per school. One survey found 94 percent said the program, which has eight specialists, had a positive impact, Potter said.

Aside from the surveys of teachers, Potter cited principal interviews by education consultant Mike Murphy, case studies by Murphy of 24 teachers helped by the specialists, contact logs and assistants’ input. Of thosee 24 teachers, seven were new and the others had four to 19 years of experience.

Cole said one of the middle school teachers she helped had less than five years’ experience and needed support for math class structure and routines.

Carter said one of the elementary teachers she assisted was a veteran teacher who sought some collaboration.

The program began in the 2016-17 school year with the eight specialists. It grew out of the old instructional coaches program that was funded by federal monies but discontinued when the federal funding ended.