Three Sullivan Central students win national SkillsUSA gold

Sullivan Central SkillsUSA participants earning the coveted national title are Jared Chappell, Hannah Ramsey and Jonathan Tyson.

“These students accepted their National Championship Gold Medals in front of the huge crowd with grace and sincere gratitude,” said Lloyd Putney, a SkillsUSA sponsor and building trades instructor at Central. The Sullivan County Board of Education is set to recognize the three students at its July 10 meeting.

According to a news release from the school and information from the SkillsUSA website, more than 15,000 people gathered at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Saturday, June 24, heard an announcer reveal Central as SkillsUSA national champions for Chapter Display.

“It’s just an instructional display,” Chappell said of the interactive display with a touch screen he and the two other students designed. “Anybody could walk up and understand what kind of career technical education we offer at Central.” He said the display will be placed in the lobby of the CTE building at Central starting in the fall. It can show videos for six areas: cosmetology, carpentry, criminal justice, culinary arts, graphics and welding.

Chappell, who was attending his first national SkillsUSA competition, graduated this spring and plans to attend Northeast State Community College in the fall and seek a degree in accounting. The other two students are juniors. They won at a regional competition, followed by the state competition and then the national one.

SkillsUSA teams are comprised of career technical education students in areas such as construction, welding, cosmetology and culinary arts. Having recently won first at the state level in Chattanooga, the Central chapter display team qualified to compete at the national level during the week-long event, which drew state championship teams from all 50 states and U.S. territories.

“Just competing at the national level is a huge honor and winning the gold medal is like winning the Super Bowl for our students. The pride I feel for our students, school and community is overwhelming,” Putney said.

The Skills USA competitors were accompanied in Louisville by Central Skills USA sponsors Lloyd Putney, Avery Putney, cosmetology instructor and Lloyd Putney’s wife, and chef Angel Welch, culinary arts instructor.