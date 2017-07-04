Volunteer H.S. team places third in nation in Parliamentary Procedure competition

The team, includes Levi Armstrong, Mary Morrison, Cassie Moffitt, Morgan Salyers, Hailee Smith, and Evan Mays.

They were among several area students to bring home national honors from the SkillsUSA competition in Louisville including:

* VHS student Hanna Kincer from Church Hill was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Nail Care.

* VHS's Team G, consisting of Ariana Rodriguez, Savannah Markham, Abigail

Hammonds, Sidney Williams, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Entrepreneurship.

* Sullivan South's Team R consisting of Malayna Johnson, Camryn Brashear, Stephanie McInturff was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Promotional Bulletin Board.

* Sullivan South's Amber Bentley, from Kingsport was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in T-Shirt Design.

The third place national finish caps a successful year for Volunteer's Chapter Business Procedure (Parliamentary Procedure) team which earned a gold medal in the TeamSkills USA state competition competition this past Aprils in Chattanooga

Coach Kevin Hilton noted that Volunteer's team advanced to the top-9 finals on day two of the grueling three day national competition in Louisville.

"(On day 3) the top 9 teams demonstrated another business meeting and judges scored each team," Hilton said. "The top 3 teams win medals gold, silver, and bronze. Closing ceremony was held on Friday night and Volunteer won bronze."

Hilton added, "I am extremely proud of these students. Their hard work and dedication paid off. Their families and their community can be extremely proud of these students for representing our region and our state on a national level."

More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education.

The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.4 million square feet, equivalent to 20 football fields or 25 acres.

Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 100 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.

Industry leaders from 600 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material.

More than 1,700 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.

Skill Point Certificates were awarded in 72 occupational and leadership areas to students who met a predetermined threshold score in their competition, as defined by industry.

The Skill Point Certificate is a component of SkillsUSA’s assessment program for career and technical education.

The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.

More than 300,000 students and advisers join SkillsUSA annually, organized into more than 18,000 sections and 52 state and territorial associations.