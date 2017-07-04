U.S. Chamber highlights Northeast, Kingsport business-education partnership

The Learning to Work Working to Learn report from the foundation and the Strada Network placed strides made by the city and college among 10 success stories nationwide.

The report, done with input from Kingsport chamber and Northeast officials, recounted the Kingsport of two decades ago as “faced with a catastrophic dilemma: Long-standing companies were facing severe cutbacks that resulted in many residents fleeing the manufacturing-focused city. Economic prosperity seemed hopeless. In response to the call to action to save the Rust Belt town, the community banded together to revitalize workforce development and its linkages to education.”

Kingsport and Sullivan County started the Educate and Grow initiative that offered scholarships to any city high school graduate meeting entrance requirements to attend Northeast State Community College, similar to the more recent statewide Tennessee Promise program that offers any high school graduate community college or colleges of applied technology tuition. It replaced Educate and Grow.

The city and Northeast also created a downtown Academic Village. Since then, the city has seen a “rise in median incomes for residents of more than 20 percent and growing degree attainment (a 27.5 percent increase for those with an associate degree and a 19.2 percent increase for those with a bachelor’s degree).”

The education movement earned the Harvard Innovations in American Government Award in 2009. After that, the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) program at Northeast “received approval to start an apprenticeship program to create a tailored curriculum for small and midsize employers who commonly get left out of the equation.”

Jeff Frazier, on assignment from Eastman Chemical Co. as nonacademic dean of the RCAM, has helped meet workforce needs. “Small companies don’t have time to react to needed changes in workforce development strategy, so we want to have more of a return for that company,” Frazier said. “We develop the strategy and the training and then facilitate the training to make sure they get their ROI (return on investment).”

In spring 2017, Silgan Closures, maker of plastic food and beverage closures, selected four employees to begin the Northeast apprenticeship program to combine theoretical education with practical job application. Silgan pays a structured wage progression for employees who complete the program. Frazier said that as smaller companies invest in workforce development and receive highly capable skilled workers, they’re more likely to continue that investment. “The difference from other partnerships is the balance between collaboration and ownership,” he said.

In 2014–2015, completions for students taking at least 12 credit hours at RCAM have increased 550 percent/ Job placement rates for RCAM-related programs are consistently around 98 percent..

Overcoming barriers such as translation between business leaders and educators has been key to RCAM success, Northeast Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development Jeff McCord said. “You have to be OK with asking people, ‘What do you mean by that?’ The difference from other partnerships is the balance between collaboration and ownership, and we’ve been clear with one another about what we’re trying to do and our expectations,” McCord said.