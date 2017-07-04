Gate City teacher selected as facilitator of the year

Donna Rowlett, who teaches biology for 10th through 12th grades, was selected as Virginia's Project WILD Facilitator of the Year. Project WILD is a wildlife-focused conservation education program for K-12 educators and their students, according to their website.

Each state has a Project WILD state coordinator who may submit the name of a candidate and the candidate's accomplishments to Project WILD's national office. The National Coordinator for Project WILD then determines which candidates will be recognized based on the nominee's accomplishments, according to a press release.

The facilitator of the year awards were presented during the annual National Project WILD Conference. It was hosted by the Commonwealth of Virginia in late May.

Rowlett was the only winner of the award in Virginia.

She was recognized for her work to facilitate Project WILD and her continued advocating for increased instructional time and learning opportunities in the sciences for elementary, middle and high school students in Southwest Virginia, the release stated.

Rowlett participates in several scientific, environmental and science education leadership associations and organizations. She was instrumental in helping bring in grant money and donations for an outdoor classroom, dubbed the Lake Fleming Outdoor Learning Center, located near Gate City High School.

Teaches from only five states were recognized as a facilitator of the year. Along with Virginia, teachers were selected from Florida, Georgia, Ohio and Texas.