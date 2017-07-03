Kingsport City Schools and the Tennessee Department of Education announced last week that Ailshie is leaving the helm of KCS after five years, effective Aug. 11, to become an assistant commissioner of education. He will oversee the College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) Division and the Teachers and Leaders Division.

The board is planning to appoint an interim superintendent at its regular meeting on Thursday, BOE Chairman Eric Hyche and other board members said. The board is planning a reception for Ailshie on July 18.

The school board has the sole authority to search for, employ and terminate superintendents. It can choose to do a search itself, hire the Tennessee School Boards Association or hire a private consultant.

It chose the latter option, a private consultant named John Qualls, for the search that resulted in the hiring of Ailshie in 2012 to replace the retiring Richard Kitzmiller.

Among the highlights of Ailshie’s tenure: KCS became a finalist in 2013 for and in 2014 the winner of the Tennessee District SCORE Prize by the State Collaborative on Reforming Education as the top school system in Tennessee.

“KCS owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to Dr. Lyle Ailshie,” Hyche said Tuesday via email. “During his time with us, he has moved us forward towards our vision of being world-class. He was instrumental in the creation of DB-EXCEL, and the planning for the Science and Technology (Center) addition which will soon be built at Dobyns-Bennett (High School). The State Department of Education is getting a visionary leader. We wish him well, and he will be sorely missed.”

“I had the privilege of serving on our School Board when Dr. Lyle Ailshie came to Kingsport City Schools and we were very excited to have someone with his skills join us,” BOE Vice President Susan Lodal wrote in a Friday email. “We have made great progress under his leadership and I wish him only the best in his new position with the Tennessee Department of Education.”

Ailshie received his doctorate of education in 1996 and master of arts in teaching in 1984 from East Tennessee State University. He completed a bachelor of science in sociology from Francis Marion College in South Carolina in 1981.

“I want to wish Dr. Ailshie all the best as he begins a new chapter as Deputy Commissioner of Education in Nashville,” member Karen Reed-Wright said via email. “An interim superintendent will be selected at our BOE meeting on Thursday, July 6.”

Andy True is assistant superintendent of administration. Carmen Bryant was assistant superintendent of instruction but recently accepted a position as assistant principal of Science Hill High in Johnson City.

Kingpsort Mayor John Clark said the move is a great opportunity for Ailshie and indirectly the city and its school system.

“It’s a great opportunity for him. He’s very much a visonary. I think he will have a chance to represent Kingsport across the state,” Clark said Tuesday. “You can’t argue with the results he’s had with his leadership and staff.”