Doubled up: Hampton High twins participate in two national competitions

Pat and Karen Kelly, parents of twins Ian and Ryan Kelly, had a double dose of being proud: Ian was salutatorian and Ryan was valedictorian of the Hampton High School Class of 2017. More than scholars, the twins were also involved in sports, with both Ian and Ryan playing forward on the varsity basketball team and Ryan playing wide receiver on the football team

But even after graduation, Pat and Karen's sons continued to make them proud. A week ago, Ian finished second in the nation in architectural drawing in the SkillsUSA national competition in Louisville, Kentucky. The same week, Ryan competed in the Technology Student Association nationals in Orlando, Florida.

For the full version of this article, go to the Johnson City Press website.