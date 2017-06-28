TNAchieves seeks college student mentors in Sullivan, Hawkins counties

Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, is Shellings’ TNAchieves mentor. Burdine called Shellings Monday to remind him of the volunteer hours requirement of Tennessee Promise and got him involved with helping install a basketball court at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center in preparation for a tournament coming to town.

Krissy DeAlejandro is executive director of TNAchieves, a nonprofit that helps with the Tennessee Drive to 55 goal and two years of Tennessee Promise college funding. On Tuesday, she came to the Kingsport Center for Higher Education and the Regional College of Applied Technology near Surgoinsville to seek additional mentors for college students and to share the success of the program. Hancock County also was covered by the Hawkins Community Tour. Meetings have already occurred in Washington, Johnson, Carter and Greene counties.

Shellings, interviewed after the Kingsport meeting, said his D-B guidance counselor suggested Tennessee Promise to him. Shellings also talked after the meeting with Mayor John Clark. State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, and Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, also attended the event.

“I went to this meeting with my counselor,” Shellings said of how he found out about Tennessee Promise.

Burdine volunteered as a mentor for TNAchieves but may have had a little push from his daughter, Alyce Burdine, who is the Northeast Tennessee assistant director of student success for the program. It trains and matches adult mentors with seniors headed off to college.

Tennessee Promise provides two years of community college or other qualified post-secondary education to students who apply for all available financial aid grants. It, along with Tennessee Reconnect, which is just getting underway targeting older students, is part of the Drive to 55 initiative of Gov. Bill Haslam. The goal is for 55 percent of Tennessee residents to have a post-high school degree or certification by 2025, up from the current level of about 39 percent.

Of multiple statistics presented Tuesday, DeAlejandro said one of the most impressive to her is that Sullivan County starting in 2015 had 74 percent of its entering college students stay in school until the following fall, compared to 70 percent statewide. For Tennessee Promise students only, the numbers were 67 percent retained in Sullivan and 66 percent statewide.

Dec. 1 is the deadline for mentor applications, with one-hour training sessions offered November 2017 to February 2018, team meetings with students in March and April 2018, continuing communications with students in the summer and a September 2018 meeting with Tennessee Promise students. Mentors are taskmasters, resources and encouragers.

For more information, email mentors@tnachieves.org or call (615) 604-1306.